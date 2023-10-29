Desjardins Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.35.

TSE NPI opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.76 and a 12-month high of C$41.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2942675 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

