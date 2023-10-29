Destiny Capital Corp CO Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Destiny Capital Corp CO decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO owned about 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.