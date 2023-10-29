Destiny Capital Corp CO Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Destiny Capital Corp CO trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

