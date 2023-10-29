Destiny Capital Corp CO Has $852,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Destiny Capital Corp CO cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 414,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 681,445 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

