Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 2nd Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659,878 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft makes up 10.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.38% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $83,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 48,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB remained flat at $10.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

