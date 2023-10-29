DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 331,983 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $130,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,329,000 after purchasing an additional 125,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

