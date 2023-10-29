Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Boosted by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,535 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

