Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 130,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 814,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

