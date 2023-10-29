Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

