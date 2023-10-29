Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.