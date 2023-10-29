Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Schubert & Co’s 7th Largest Position

Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.3% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schubert & Co owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

