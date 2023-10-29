Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,351 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,715,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $31.85 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.