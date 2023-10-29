Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schubert & Co owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFSV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

