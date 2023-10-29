Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direct Digital stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report) by 180.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,921 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Direct Digital stock remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Friday. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

