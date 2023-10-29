Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.17. 5,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.00% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.