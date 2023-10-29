Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.17. 5,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.00% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

