Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,821. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.