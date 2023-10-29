Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $340.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.35. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

