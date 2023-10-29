Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $162.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Shares of DOV opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Dover by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

