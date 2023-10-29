Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.18.

D.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.07. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$7.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.65.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

