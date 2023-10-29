DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.81.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

