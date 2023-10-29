Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 640.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

