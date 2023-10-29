Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

