Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 227,033 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 211,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 421,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

