Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,536 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

