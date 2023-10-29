Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on V. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

