Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 623.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

