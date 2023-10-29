Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.85.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.