Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.