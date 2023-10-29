Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,598,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 871,030 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

