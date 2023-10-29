Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,777 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 18,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,130,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 787,523 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 539,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

