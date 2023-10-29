Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE opened at $28.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.