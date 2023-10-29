Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.



iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

