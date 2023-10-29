Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

