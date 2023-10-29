Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 735,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.58. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 132.77%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

