Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,980 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMG. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $322.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

