Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

