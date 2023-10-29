Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $46.10.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
