Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $520.32 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

