Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Reduced by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up about 0.1% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $195.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

