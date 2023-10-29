Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical updated its FY23 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $72.58 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.