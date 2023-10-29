Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 39.7% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 782,028 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,799,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $4,861,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 267,545 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,829,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ETV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 235,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

