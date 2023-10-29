El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,581.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $4.74 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

