El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,581.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $4.74 on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than El Puerto de Liverpool
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.