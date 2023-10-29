Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on EGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

