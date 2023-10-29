Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in October

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electricity Generating Stock Performance
Shares of EYUUF stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Electricity Generating has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.
