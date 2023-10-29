Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,047.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047 ($12.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($12.92). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($12.83), with a volume of 804,928 shares traded.
Electrocomponents Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,047 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,047.
About Electrocomponents
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Featured Stories
