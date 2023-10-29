Element Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.1 %

S opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,061.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,600.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,061.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,600.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,426 shares of company stock worth $4,269,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

