Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
