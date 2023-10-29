Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,448 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $28,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $8.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.46. The stock had a trading volume of 880,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,225. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.20.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

