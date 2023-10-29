Emfo LLC Acquires New Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Precigen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,360 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 23.9% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 689,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 39.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 745,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 213,565 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a net margin of 100.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director Steven Frank acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,655.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Frank acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,655.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 544,411 shares of company stock worth $903,561 and have sold 359,020 shares worth $513,769. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

