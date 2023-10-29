Emfo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Emfo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $296.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

