Emfo LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

TSLA opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day moving average is $232.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

